Dorothy Fabrygel Pavelka
Robstown - On May 3rd Dorothy Fabrygel Pavelka went to be with the lord. She was 94 years old and born in Violet TX on February 4th 1925 and grew up on a farm.
She attended Violet school and graduated from Robstown High School. She was an active farmer's wife and worked in the fields alongside him. She played in the original Pavelka Band and loved to dance. She loved to travel and made many quilts for her children, grandchildren, and friends.
Dorothy is proceeded in death by her parents: Joe and Vlasta Fabrygel; her husband of 56 years, Willie G. Pavelka and her sister, Ruby (Ed) Albrecht.
She is survived by her brother, Don (Sally) Fabrygel; twin daughters, Joyce (Otto) Danysh and Wylma (Michael) Avant; grandchildren, Matt Danysh, Mandy (Justin) Boone, William (Angela) Avant, Glenis Carrera, and Willie Danysh; as well as nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens on Old Brownsville Road on Wednesday May 8th from 9:30 to 10 am, followed by the services at 10 am. Interment will be at Memorial Park in Robstown immediately following the services. Pallbearers will be Matt Danysh, William Avant, Justin Boone, Hunter Boone, Jerry Pavelka, and David Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers, Don and Sally Fabrygel.
Special thanks to the nurses and caregivers: Adriana Ramirez, Maria De Jesus Rivera, Lupita Rodriguez and Del Cielo Hospice team for all their love and support.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 7, 2019