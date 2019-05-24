|
Dorothy Goodman
Corpus Christi - Dorothy Jane Bateman Goodman, 89, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was D.J. to the very few privileged to know her in her early years. Born in Kingsville, Texas on November 27, 1929 she was the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Blasingame, who preceded her in death, as did her loving husband of 22 years, Dr. Paul Goodman.
She is survived by her three children: David (Karen) Bateman of Plano Texas, Sally (Howard) Baulch of Dublin, Ohio and Susan Bateman of Corpus Christi, Texas; by her brother Charles Blasingame of Corpus Christi; by five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and five great grandchildren (with two more expected this summer); and by her first husband and good friend, Roger Bateman.
She spent her first years in Ricardo, Texas, moving to Corpus Christi in 1938. A graduate of Corpus Christi High School, she attended Del Mar College and the University of Texas where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. After marrying in 1949, she moved to California where she worked as a secretary at the Greyhound Bus Company while establishing in-state residence for tuition purposes, so as to complete her education at the University of California, Berkeley. She earned a B.S. degree in 1952. In January 1953, she and Roger returned to Corpus Christi. One week later she gave birth to her first child, David.
She remained a resident of Corpus Christi the rest of her life, marrying Dr. Paul Goodman in 1986. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and for many years was an active member of the Wedding Ring Class (later the Cooper Class). For 73 years she kept in contact with her high school friends, meeting them monthly for lunch.
She was a world traveler, making many trips abroad and visiting all seven continents. She traveled on the Trans-Siberian Railroad, slept in a yurt in the Gobi Desert, passed through mortar riddled Saigon airport during the worst of the Vietnam War, and visited Antarctica.
She was instrumental in raising funds to restore the Guggenheim House, one of the first structures in Heritage Park. It became the new office of the Camp Fire Girls, an organization in which she was active. She also belonged to P. E. O., the Philanthropic and Educational Organization, and the Municipal Arts Commission. Since a great many of her family have been educators, she recently established the Dorothy J. Goodman Endowed Scholarship in Education at Texas A & M University, Corpus Christi.
In her later years she enjoyed playing bridge weekly at the First United Methodist Church and playing onze with her friends at Trinity Towers, her final residence. There she served as a greeter to new residents and for many years volunteered at the Pink Elephant, the in-house resale store.
Above all, she loved her family who loved her back. She will be remembered as a quiet, unassuming and very loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Visitation will be Friday 5 to 7pm at Cage Mills Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11am at First United Methodist Church Chapel on Shoreline Blvd . A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas A &M University, Corpus Christi - Dorothy J. Goodman Endowed Scholarship in Education or to the Blepharospasm Research Foundation, 755 S. 11th Street Suite 211, Beaumont Texas, 77701.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 24, 2019