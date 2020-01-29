|
Dorothy L. Foster
Corpus Christi - Dorothy L. Foster, age 92, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1929 to T.J. and Annie Mae McGowan in Nashville, Tennessee. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Tuloso-Midway High School.
Dorothy married her husband, Harry B. Foster, of 44 years on March 17, 1948. Dorothy enjoyed singing and making friends. She will always be remembered for her cooking, sewing and the love she had for her family.
Dorothy is preceded in death by Harry B. Foster and Harriet Belinda Foster Clark Northern. Left to cherish her memories are her sons: Larry P. Foster and wife Denise Foster, David Foster and wife Glendia Foster and Leslie Foster; daughter: Dollie A. Foster Cable; grandkids: Kristofer Cable, Samantha Cable, Stacey Righter and Toby C. Ramsey and wife Sonya Ramsey; great-grandkids: Bo D. Ramsey, Reese Ramsey and Riley Ramsey.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020