|
|
Dorothy Roberts Webb
Port Aransas - Dorothy Roberts Webb, born at home October 25, 1937 in Anadarko, Oklahoma passed (in her words) "to the other side" at the age of 81 on September 6th, 2019 at her home in Port Aransas.
Dorothy died peacefully with family members present.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Webb, son Steven (Kathy) Webb, daughter Elizabeth (Kent) Little, grandchildren Cameron Webb, Jordan and Meg Little; sister Peggy Morgan. She is preceded in death by her brother Thomas Roberts.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother and schoolteacher of more than 20 years. She was a gifted artist, and enjoyed her children, pets, books, and boating and fishing with family. Passionate about education, she was the first member of her family to earn a Master's Degree.
Dorothy willed her body to science at the UT Health McGovern Medical School, so she has now returned to the University of Texas where she met her husband Jerry of 59 years.
Donations to your favorite cancer charity can be made in her memory.
No funeral services will be held; there will be a memorial held at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019