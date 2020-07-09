1/
Douglas Neil Klaevemann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Neil Klaevemann

Douglas Neil Klaevemann, 57, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born to Lloyd Neil and Judith Blythe Cole Klaevemann.

He was Vice President at Interstate Grain Corporation where he had been employed for 38 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Neil Klaevemann; paternal grandparents, Edwin and Caroline Peters Klaevemann; and maternal grandparents, Raymond and Christina Jordan Cole.

He is survived by his mother; his wife of 27 years, Donna; his son, Evan; his daughter, Morgan; brothers, Chris (Rebecca) and Troy (Renee); and his much loved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901

Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved