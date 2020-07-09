Douglas Neil Klaevemann



Douglas Neil Klaevemann, 57, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born to Lloyd Neil and Judith Blythe Cole Klaevemann.



He was Vice President at Interstate Grain Corporation where he had been employed for 38 years.



He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Neil Klaevemann; paternal grandparents, Edwin and Caroline Peters Klaevemann; and maternal grandparents, Raymond and Christina Jordan Cole.



He is survived by his mother; his wife of 27 years, Donna; his son, Evan; his daughter, Morgan; brothers, Chris (Rebecca) and Troy (Renee); and his much loved nieces and nephews.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Memorials can be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901



Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.









