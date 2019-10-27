|
Douglas T. Commons
Douglas T. Commons, 49, went to our Heavenly Father on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1970 to Christopher and Valerie Commons in Corpus Christi, Texas. Doug was a loving husband to his wife, Laura, for 28 years and a devoted father to his son Sean and his daughter Madeline. Faith and family were the most important things in his life. He enjoyed cooking and watching a good game with family. He thoroughly enjoyed the comradery and training at Contender Crossfit. He was a marathon runner, avid cyclist and a dedicated advocate for the . A good time with Doug always included a good fart joke or him just telling you like it is.
Doug was a fireman for the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC), a profession he loved dearly. As Captain, he was a mentor to his fellow firefighters. Doug was respected for the man he was and his leadership. The RTFC was truly a second family to him.
He was considered a beautiful man with a quiet and undeniable strength by all.
Doug is preceded in death by his grandparents, Norbert and Dawn Commons, Lambert & Angela Pollack, his Aunt, Mary King and Uncle, Michael Pollack.
He is survived by his wife, Laura, son, Sean (Meagann), daughter Madeline, his parents Christopher and Valerie Commons, his sisters Adrienne (Johnni) Cavazos, Lisa (Mark) Davani, Sandra (Scott) Leeton and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was excited to recently learn that he was going to be a grandfather.
Public visitation will begin at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Saint Patrick Catholic church, 3350 So. Alameda with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7.p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Saint Patrick Catholic church. All services will conclude at church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the - Coastal Bend in Doug's honor at 500 N. Shoreline St. Suite 230 Corpus Christi, TX 78401, (Ph) 361-445-3190.
