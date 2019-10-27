Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:15 PM
Saint Patrick Catholic church
3350 So. Alameda
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Patrick Catholic church
3350 So. Alameda
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Catholic church
3350 So. Alameda
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Commons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas T. Commons


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas T. Commons Obituary
Douglas T. Commons

Douglas T. Commons, 49, went to our Heavenly Father on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1970 to Christopher and Valerie Commons in Corpus Christi, Texas. Doug was a loving husband to his wife, Laura, for 28 years and a devoted father to his son Sean and his daughter Madeline. Faith and family were the most important things in his life. He enjoyed cooking and watching a good game with family. He thoroughly enjoyed the comradery and training at Contender Crossfit. He was a marathon runner, avid cyclist and a dedicated advocate for the . A good time with Doug always included a good fart joke or him just telling you like it is.

Doug was a fireman for the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC), a profession he loved dearly. As Captain, he was a mentor to his fellow firefighters. Doug was respected for the man he was and his leadership. The RTFC was truly a second family to him.

He was considered a beautiful man with a quiet and undeniable strength by all.

Doug is preceded in death by his grandparents, Norbert and Dawn Commons, Lambert & Angela Pollack, his Aunt, Mary King and Uncle, Michael Pollack.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, son, Sean (Meagann), daughter Madeline, his parents Christopher and Valerie Commons, his sisters Adrienne (Johnni) Cavazos, Lisa (Mark) Davani, Sandra (Scott) Leeton and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was excited to recently learn that he was going to be a grandfather.

Public visitation will begin at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Saint Patrick Catholic church, 3350 So. Alameda with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7.p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Saint Patrick Catholic church. All services will conclude at church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the - Coastal Bend in Doug's honor at 500 N. Shoreline St. Suite 230 Corpus Christi, TX 78401, (Ph) 361-445-3190.

Guardian Funeral Home

5922 Crosstown (S.H. 286)

Corpus Christi, Texas 78417

361-853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now