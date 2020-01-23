|
Drusilla Knight-Villarreal
Corpus Christi - Drusilla Knight-Villarreal unexpectedly became one of the brightest stars in the heavens on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She started her journey here on earth on July 25, 1951, the beautiful daughter of proud parents Margaret and Drew Harrison. Drusilla then went on to graduate from W.B. Ray High School and Del Mar College before obtaining her B.S. and M.S. from Texas A & I Kingsville in 1980.
She was a dedicated and enthusiastic special education teacher for 33 years with CCISD, teaching in the special education department at South Park Middle School for over a decade before moving on to teach children unable to attend regular school sessions with the CCISD Homebound Program. She was the special education teacher's representative for the District-Level Planning and Decision-Making Committee for 20 years and served several positions with the Corpus Christi AFT including board member and vice president. For almost a decade, Drusilla also contributed a weekly column for the Flour Bluff Sun and Coastal Bend Sun focusing on educational issues.
She was twice appointed by Governor Bill Clements to serve on the Teacher's Professional Practices Commission (1987-1989, 1990-1992) and twice appointed by Governor Rick Perry to serve on the Texas Special Education Continuing Advisory Council (2005-2006, 2007-2010). She was also twice appointed by Governor Abbott to the Board of Professional Geoscientists as a community representative. Drusilla's dedication to the education and care of children in need was exemplified not only by her special education focus in teaching and numerous state appointments, but also by her 20 years of service with CASA of Nueces County, serving alternately as a board member and as an advisor.
When she told the story, her commitment to service started when her parents took her to see Washington D.C. at the age of seven, and then to visit the historic Berkeley Plantation, home of her ancestors Presidents William Henry and Benjamin Harrison. She told her parents she would work in politics and did ever since, even distributing campaign materials as a child. In college, she was heavily involved in the Young Republicans, being president of the YRs at Del Mar and then secretary of the YRs at Texas A & I before becoming district committeewoman of the Texas YRs.
Later, Drusilla worked with the Nueces County Republican Women (NCRW), Texas Federation of Republican Women (TFRW), and National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW). She served on the board of the TFRW and NFRW; served as a delegate to the county, state, and national Republican conventions 40 times since 1977; and helped organize the Nueces County Republican Convention (2000-2012).
She was a loving and energetic wife and mother who will always be remembered for her loyalty, dedication, compassion, and balloons. She loved to travel and visited 18 countries and numerous cities and parks throughout the United States with her surviving husband, Homero C. Villarreal. She leaves behind her son, Adam (Callie) Harrison Knight, and his two children (Asher Noah Jude Knight and Erin Laurel Knight) as well as step-daughters Sandra Villarreal Montgomery and Ana Maria Quesnel and their children.
Visitation will be held from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, January 24th at Seaside Reid Chapel. A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm that evening. A Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 25th at First Baptist Church's chapel with interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA of Nueces County in Drusilla's name.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020