On Saturday November 23, Dr. Duane Carter Webb of Padre Island, Texas was reunited with his father Houston and mother Gladys Webb. Dr. Webb was 80 years old.
Duane Webb was born in Ferriday, Louisiana on December 5, 1938, the youngest of four children. Duane was an Orange Texas Tiger, who went on to earn a Bachelors of Arts Degree from the University of Lamar. He then obtained a post-graduate degree from the University of Colorado, and completed his Doctorate program from the University of Northern Colorado.
Duane went on to be a Teacher, Principal, and Administrator in the Colorado public school system. These works led to him become an influential publisher of educational materials, with an emphasis on supporting children with special needs. Dr. Webb's formative works in bullying prevention and reading interventions have been implemented by hundreds of schools throughout Texas and the nation, thus improving the educational outcomes for thousands of children.
Duane and Billie Webb were married on June 2, 1962 in Port Author, Texas. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Boulder, Colorado where they both pursued careers in education. Their professional careers focused on public service where they worked towards the betterment of others. Upon their retirement, they spent the remainder of their 57 years of marriage exploring the world, celebrating family and sharing their passion for music, culture and the arts together. They returned to Texas in 1994, settling on North Padre Island.
Duane Webb is survived by his wife Billie, his son Kelly, and is daughter Kristi. He will be missed by his sisters Joan and Virginia, as well as by his grandchildren Macy, Mackenzie and Aiden.
Dr. Webb's funeral service will be held at the Island Presbyterian Church at 10 am on Monday December 2nd . IPC is located at 14030 Fortuna Bay Drive. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019