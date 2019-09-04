|
Earlene Walton
Corpus Christi - Earlene Walton, 92, of Corpus Christi, Texas, stepped into Heaven on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born July 3, 1927 in Tarpon Springs, Florida to Luther Martin Durden and Lillie M. Peoples Durden. Earlene married Bill Johnson and John Walton. She had been employed by Mercantile Bank, Citizen State Bank and Corpus Christi National Bank. She was involved as a Sunday School Teacher at Travis Baptist Church, was a life member of Lexington Place Elementary School where she served as the PTA President and a home room mother, was a member of the Nueces County Child Welfare Board for 17 years, Region II County Welfare Board, Texas Council County Welfare Board, and was honored as the volunteer of the year in 1995 and 2000, and as a children's advocate, was Mrs. Claus at the Foster Christmas Party. Her life focus was on family, friends and children without a Christian foundation and was instrumental in the lives of so very many children. May she rest in peace.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walton; son, Mark Allen; step-daughter, Melissa; sister, Betty; and brother, Larry.
She is survived by her son, Frank Johnson; a grandson, Michael Johnson; a granddaughter, Stephanie Johnson; step-daughters, Chris Klassen and Winnie Evans; step-grandchildren, Johnathan, Xelena, David and Jennifer; sister, Mary MacFatter; nieces and nephews, Cameron, Debra and Shawn.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Watson officiating. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 4, 2019