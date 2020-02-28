|
Ed Douglas
Ed Douglas Passed away Jan. 25th 2020, He was preceded in death by his parents,an older Brother and a Son named Tommy. He is survived by his wife Nancy Alexander Douglas, 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Ed served 20 yrs. in the Air Force and worked 18 yrs. at CCAD. There will be no Service. If you care to honor him by making a donation to .
His ashes and the ashes of his four legged Boy Alex will be spread on Padre Island that he loved so dearly.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020