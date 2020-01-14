Resources
Edward Franklin Forsythe passed away Monday, January 13 at the age of 71.

Ed was born July 18, 1948 to Kenneth and Wanda Forsythe in Kirksville, Missouri. He became a bona-fide Texan, moving to Pleasanton in the mid-70s, where he lived for many years. He most recently made his home on the lake in Mathis.

Despite his recent battles with cancer, Ed will be remembered by those who knew him as a big, burly and intimidating man, who also had a sense of humor and soft side.

He is survived by his "other half," Vickie Johnson; children, Mikel Forsythe (Deb), Kristy (Mark) Kidd, Roxie (H.O.) Adler, Raymond (Jennifer) Clifton, Robbie (Bobby) Denson and Kelli (Roy) Myers; sisters Sherrie (Billy) Sonderegger and Kitty (James)Hummer; numerous nieces and nephews and business partner and friend Nell Forsythe. "Pepaw" also leaves behind grandchildren: Brokk, Kreighton, Desiree (Charlie), Deidre , Devin (Kayla), Jared, Megan, Caitlin, Brandon (Jayti), Erin, Colton and Emilee; great-grandchildren Xayden, Kye, Triniti, Corbin, Carter, Tucker and baby Hamby, due in May.

In keeping with his love for racing and fishing his ashes will be scattered at the I-37 Speedway and Lake Corpus Christi at a later date. Visit st.jude.org to make charitable donations in lieu of flowers to his favorite charity, .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
