Ed Logan Boyd, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Ed Logan Boyd, Jr. passed away June 25, 2020 at the age of 82.



He was born on April 17, 1938 to his parents Juanita Fritz Boyd and Ed Logan Boyd, Sr.



He enjoyed 62 years of marriage with his late wife Lori Boyd.



He graduated from Flour Bluff High School and immediately joined the military proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corps.



He owned his own business, Boyd's Hair Fashions for 22 years. At 48 years old he retired and would enjoy the rest of his years on his antique wooden boat; the Kompira.



He joins now in heaven his parents, wife, and son Ed Logan Boyd, III.



Ed is survived by his daughter Jamie Boyd Galbreath King; son-in-law Dennis King; grandson Bryan Galbreath; great-grandson Keith Davis Williams.



