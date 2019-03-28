|
Eddie Lee Nixon, Jr.
Corpus Christi, TX
Eddie Lee Nixon, Jr., a retired Navy Vet and a long-time resident of Corpus Christi, TX passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2019 at the age of 65.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Nixon; his children, Kelle (Joshua) Hoelscher, Eddie Lee Nixon, III (Sabra) Nixon, and Kasey Nixon; 7 Grandchildren, Leah, Sindale, Ethan, Aiden, Ruby, Khloe, Connor; his father Eddie Lee Nixon Sr. (Elaine); 6 Brothers, Paul (Cheryl), Mark (Kathi), David (Irma), Russ (Liana), Tim, and Glenn.
He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Langford-Benke; his grandmothers Loney Postert of Bandera, TX and Mary Lee Hays of Kerrville, TX. Eddie was in the Navy for 20 years and loved to go fishing with his friends and grandkids. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Navy Funeral Honors will be held at 11:30 a.m.
Interment to be held at a later date at Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 28, 2019