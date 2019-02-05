Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Eddie Martinez passed away on February 1, 2019 he was 61. He is survived by his wife, Janie Martinez; three sons, Eric Martinez, Eddie Martinez, Noel Martinez; three daughters Melissa Llanos, Christina Martinez, Adelaida Martinez; 14 grandchildren, six brothers Jesse, Arturo, Domingo, Antonio, Joe, Estevan and one sister, Virginia Pena. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM- 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Wednesday February 6 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday February 7 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Burial to follow to Gregory Cemetery.

More Information