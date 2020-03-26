|
Edith Clara Broussard Gallet
Corpus Christi - Edith Clara Broussard Gallet, born on June 17, 1927, was called to her eternal home on March 24, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Galveston, Texas on June 17, 1927 to Lucille and Elias Broussard.
Edith was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis "Floyd" Gallet of 62 years; her parents, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Helen and Albert Gallet; and grandson, Cameron Bowers.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Broussard (Joyce) of Katy, Texas; son, Louis Floyd Gallet, Jr. (Pam) of Robstown, Texas; daughter, Patricia Ann Brand (Richard) of Bishop, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Gallet (Lisa); Jana Gallet of Corpus Christi, Texas, Conrad Bowers (Erin) of San Antonio; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and a nephew.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date when public celebrations are permitted.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Central Baptist Church, 13330 Leopard Street, Suite 6, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020