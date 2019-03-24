Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Lagarto Community Church
Lagarto, TX
Edith Elizabeth Goodwin, 93 went home to be with the Lord on March 9th 20019. Edith was born on September 7, 1925 in Clegg, Tx and married Richard Nathan Goodwin in 1948. During their marriage Edith gave birth to her two sons William (Bill) Goodwin and Richard (Bubba) Goodwin. Edith was a devoted and caring mother and grandmother and led a true Christian life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Nathan Goodwin, son Richard James Goodwin, brothers Jay Andrews, Everett Andrews, and Ed Andrews. Edith is survived by her sisters Polly Teltschick and Robbie Jean DeWilde; Son William Neil Goodwin and Grandchildren: Richard (Travis) Goodwin, Emily Roesler (Goodwin). Amanda Goodwin and Nathan Goodwin. She was dearly loved by her surviving Great-Grandchildren: Lindsey Goodwin, Dylan Roesler, Caden Roesler, Braden Roesler, Hannah Roesler and Kaysen Goodwin. A celebration of her life will be held on March 30th at 1:00 pm Lagarto Community Church in Lagarto, Tx. In lieu of flowers; donations may be made in her name to Lagarto Community Church, Lagarto Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
