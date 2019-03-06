|
Edith Katherine Balzer Shults
Corpus Christi, TX
Edith Katherine Balzer Shults passed peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Robstown, Texas on March 16, 1923 to Gerhardt and Sybella Balzer.
Following graduation from Robstown High School, she attended University of Texas Austin studying architecture. She married Robert "Jack" Caldwell Shults in 1948 and they spent 56 years together raising three children and traveling across the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Hawaii.
Edith was a founding member of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church where she was active in Parish activities including the annual Spring Bazaars. Following several years residing at Trinity Towers, Holmgreen Center and Homewood Residence, Edith moved to Cedar Park , Texas in August 2015 where she resided at The Legacy at Crystal Falls until January 26, 2019. Edith passed peacefully at Covenant House in Cedar Park, Texas.
Jack preceded her in death on December 10, 2004. Edith is survived by three children, Anne (Steve) Whitfield of Cedar Park, Jackie (Jim) Brannigan of Corpus Christi, and Chuck Shults of Garland, Texas; three grandchildren, Kara Sanitz of Cedar Park, Shea Brannigan of Corpus Christi, and Ross (Brianna) Whitfield of Cedar Park; great-grandchildren, Garrett Sanitz, Hunter Sanitz and Ava Whitfield all of Cedar Park, one sister, Doris Ann Erickson of Keller, Texas and one sister-in-law, Callie Ruth Anderson of Maryville, Tennessee.
The family wishes to thank Edith's caregivers at New Century Hospice, The Legacy at Crystal Falls and Covenant House for the care and comfort they gave Edith.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6 to 7 PM at Sawyer-George Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church with Fr. Eric Chapa as celebrant. Interment will follow in Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 6, 2019