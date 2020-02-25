|
Edith Marie Walker
Columbia, KY - Edith Marie Walker, 94, of Columbia, KY and formerly of Corpus Chriti, TX died Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Glasgow, KY. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Marie Markle Atheney and wife of the late Melvin Bert Walker, Sr.
Survivors include two children Pat Ransom (Leland) of Bellville, TX and Mike McFarland (Linda) of St. Augustine, FL.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her first husband George Edward McFarland.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020