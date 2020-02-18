|
Edmundo S. Cabrera Jr.
Corpus Christ - Edmundo S. Cabrera Jr. passed away February 15, 2020 at the age of 73 in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 31, 1946 in Kingsville, Texas to parents, Edmundo Cabrera Sr. and Lydia Salinas Cabrera. He attended school in Kingsville and later graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas.
In 2005, after 28 years of service, he retired from Citgo Petroleum Refinery due to illness. He was a blender in the logistics department at the time of his retirement.
Edmundo loved family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an excellent cook and could turn anything into a wonderful meal. His team won first place in a Citgo Chilli Cook-Off. Prior to his illness, he loved fishing, hunting, listening to music, traveling with his family and was passionate about spending time at the ranch with his cows. He was a wonderful story teller and an optimist who always saw the glass half full rather than half empty.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra Garcia Cabrera; his son, Edmundo "Eddie" Cabrera III (Kelly); his daughter, Clarissa C. Day (William); his grandchildren, Cailie, Izabella ad Abigayle Cabrera, Virginia and Hunter Day; his sister, Grace Gomez; brother-in-law, Alberto Garcia Jr. (Ruth); sister-in-law, Anita Sylvia Garcia; various aunts, nieces, a nephew and cousins.
The family would like to extend a deep gratitude to the Angel Bright Hospice "angels" who were so caring and compassionate during the final stage of his life.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Garza Funeral in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020