Edna Christine Charles
Corpus Christi - Surrounded by family and friends and our Lord Jesus, Edna Christine Charles, "Chrissy," passed away on April 23, 2019.
Born in Corpus Christi, May 13, 1952, Chrissy attended and graduated from Foy H. Moody High School. She went on to attend St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.
Chrissy's number one priority was the care and love of her children, grandchildren and family. She believed in always being by their side through the best and worst of times, never wavering in her support and striving to always give each of them the best chance for a better life. Diagnosed with early illness as a young adult, Chrissy was steadfast and overcame many challenges she faced. Though she faced constant struggles with her health she fought each day to bring a little, "light," to those in need with her empathy and compassion. Whether it was lending an ear to a relative in time of need, riding shotgun on long drives providing companionship, or writing and sending letters or birthday cards to family and friends. Her empathy and compassion were remarkable.
Chrissy had three children and thirteen grandchildren who all experienced a full measure of her unconditional motherly love. Chrissy is survived by her daughter, Caroline Yvette Canales (Charles), son, Joshua Jay Charles, and son, Samuel Uday Cantu; two sisters, Edwina Garcia (Reyes) and Vicki Garcia (Reyes). Chrissy is also survived by her step-father, Jose D. Reyes, and ex-spouse, Jesus Juan Manuel Charles. Chrissy was preceded in death by her mother, Elvira Reyes (Mitchell), and her beloved brother, Joe D. Reyes Jr.
Lastly, Chrissy will always be remembered for capturing moments through her love of photography. She loved taking random pictures of friends, families, and celebratory moments. She left many of her beautiful pictures with friends and family members. As with many memories of her they are true treasures.
Chrissy had wonderful set of health professionals and staff at both Rockport Coastal Care, Cimarron Place and Rehabilitation Center, and Altus Hospice Care that looked after her wellbeing. The family thanks each caregiver for their dedication and love.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly , 3442 Holly Road Corpus Christi, TX 78415.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly. Interment will follow at Campbellton Cemetery in Campbellton, Texas.
Online condolences may be offered at www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 26, 2019