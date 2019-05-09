Edna Lucille Barta



Corpus Christi - Edna Lucille Barta, age 85, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born on February 9, 1934 to James and Bertie Treloar in Forest, Louisiana. Moving with her parents and sisters to Corpus Christi at an early age, she spent most of her life here. She attended the Flour Bluff public schools and eventually married Alvin Barta with whom she had three children. Early on she was a certified cosmetologist and later worked for HEB in customer service, retiring in her mid seventies.



Edna was a loving mother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed participating in bowling and basketball as well as watching the Cowboys, Rockets and Astros. She will always be remembered for love of family, being a number one fan of Elvis and having a sense of humor. She was a strong, independent woman with a lovable sassy nature who enjoyed talking to all of her customers at HEB.



Edna is preceded in death by her parents, James and Bertie Treloar, and her older sister, Mary Barta. She is survived by her younger sister Marie Jones; son Wayne Barta; daughters Diana McCurry and Penny Imhoff; daughters-in-law Dayanara and Leandra Imhoff; five grandsons: Brad and Clint Imhoff, Colby McCurry, Hunter and Marshall Barta, and great-grandson Daniel Imhoff.



Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on Friday May 10, 2019 at the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 pm with interment to follow at 2:30 at Seaside Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Wayne Barta, Brad Imhoff, Clint Imhoff, Colby McCurry, Hunter Barta, Marshall Barta.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .