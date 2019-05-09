Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Barta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Lucille Barta


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Lucille Barta Obituary
Edna Lucille Barta

Corpus Christi - Edna Lucille Barta, age 85, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born on February 9, 1934 to James and Bertie Treloar in Forest, Louisiana. Moving with her parents and sisters to Corpus Christi at an early age, she spent most of her life here. She attended the Flour Bluff public schools and eventually married Alvin Barta with whom she had three children. Early on she was a certified cosmetologist and later worked for HEB in customer service, retiring in her mid seventies.

Edna was a loving mother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed participating in bowling and basketball as well as watching the Cowboys, Rockets and Astros. She will always be remembered for love of family, being a number one fan of Elvis and having a sense of humor. She was a strong, independent woman with a lovable sassy nature who enjoyed talking to all of her customers at HEB.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents, James and Bertie Treloar, and her older sister, Mary Barta. She is survived by her younger sister Marie Jones; son Wayne Barta; daughters Diana McCurry and Penny Imhoff; daughters-in-law Dayanara and Leandra Imhoff; five grandsons: Brad and Clint Imhoff, Colby McCurry, Hunter and Marshall Barta, and great-grandson Daniel Imhoff.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on Friday May 10, 2019 at the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 pm with interment to follow at 2:30 at Seaside Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Barta, Brad Imhoff, Clint Imhoff, Colby McCurry, Hunter Barta, Marshall Barta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now