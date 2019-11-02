|
Edna M. Cable
Corpus Christi - Edna M. Cable passed away October 31, 2019 after a long and courageous battle of Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Kingsville, TX on December 28th, 1934. Her parents Edwin C. Hubert and Agnes A. Hubert, her siblings Charles S. Hubert, George F. Hubert, Patricia J. Hubert, Ramona C. McNeal, her husband Dr. H.F. Cable, her son Mark Simmons and daughter Donna Simmons preceded her in death.
Edna graduated from H.M. King High School in Kingsville and was married from 1954 to 1969 to Howard Simmons with whom she had 5 children. They later moved to Corpus Christi and Edna was a secretary for Arnold Pipe Rental Company for many years. After divorcing she married the love of her life Dr. Herbert Cable. They had so many wonderful years of marriage. They did everything together. She even did the billing at his office. They bought some land in Ben Bolt, TX and spent any spare time they had there. They mowed, built fences, attended to cows and loved everyone coming out for get-togethers. They loved working together no matter what it was. They loved going to Aggie games in College Station, playing cards and country western dancing with family and friends. Their marriage ended too soon after Herb passed away in 1992.
Edna's faith and family where so important to her. She loved babysitting her grandchildren every chance she could. She was much more than a babysitter. She taught them how to brush their teeth, take baths and wash their hair with all the really good smelling stuff. She even did homework with them. They all made excellent grades. When Memaw had them, their clothes were starched and ironed. Their hair neat and combed and their little bellies full. She loved cooking for them and her specialty was breakfast. It was like a 10 course meal. She made vegetables so tasty, they never knew they were eating something healthy. She loved doing puzzles, coloring, and arts and crafts. She was the best!
Three adult children survive Edna, Debbie Simmons (Bobby), Janice Wills (Don) and David Simmons; her grandchildren, Travis, Wade, Candice, Becky, Derek, Kord, Leslie and Mark; her great grandchildren, Lacey, Asa, Selah, Camilla and Reagan; her siblings Mary Ann Yaklin (Philip), Edwin P. Hubert (Barbara), James A. Hubert and Paul E. Hubert.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Jerome LeeSang, Harbor Hospice, St. Gabriel's Memory Care and Nina Garcia for all their care.
A service will be held on Monday, November 4th at Seaside Funeral Home in the Reid Chapel at 1:00pm in Corpus Christi, TX. Entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019