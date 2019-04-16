|
Edris Jennings Bradfute
Corpus Christi - Edris Jennings Bradfute, age 78, passed away on April 12, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1941 to Ralph and Alice Jennings in Kingsville, Texas. She was raised in Kingsville and graduated from Texas A&I University with a Bachelors in Home Economics. She later obtained her Masters degrees in Elementary Education, Secondary Education for English, and a Masters in Guidance Counseling. Edris worked in several districts and retired after 32 years as a teacher and counselor. She touched many students' lives and cared about each and every one of them.
Edris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Louis "Brad" Bradfute. She is also survived by her daughter, Stacy (Cliff) Dickson, grandsons Matt Bearden and Chase Dickson, all of Corpus Christi, Texas. Son Robert Bradfute of Austin, Texas. Three step children: Wade (Jan) Bradfute and children, Jana (Jim) Williams and family, all of Kyle, Texas, and Cathleen Melton and family of New Braunfels, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ralph I. Jennings.
Services will be conducted at Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis on April 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. No graveside services will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 16, 2019