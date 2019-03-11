|
Eduardo "Eddie" R. Trevino
Corpus Christi, TX
Eduardo "Eddie" R. Trevino passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1959.
Eddie lived in Corpus Christi, Texas all his life as a carpenter. Eddie not only helped many people with their homes, there was nothing Eddie can't fix or do and building friendships also. Eddie will be dearly missed, but not forgotten.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Adan G. Trevino and Anita R. Trevino; sister, Mary (Elma) Robles; three brothers, Guadalupe (Wally) Trevino, Ruben Trevino, and Reynaldo (Ray) Trevino.
Thanks to all his friends, Christus Spohn South Hospital and staff for their help and support, hospice, and Memory Gardens.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 11, 2019