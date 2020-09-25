1/1
Edumilia V. "Hilda" Palomo
Edumilia "Hilda" V. Palomo

Corpus Christi - Edumilia "Hilda" V. Palomo, of Corpus Christi, TX, was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday September 19, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Hilda was born on April 2, 1944 in Weslaco, TX to Guadalupe and Fermina Vasquez. Hilda graduated from Miller High School in 1963. Hilda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many. Hilda always put her family first, providing her husband and children and grandchildren with unwavering love and support. Married to her true love, Arturo, for forty years; what a beautiful testament of faith, hope, love, and devotion.

Hilda worked at Christus Spohn Shoreline for 40 plus years.

Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Palomo; parents, Guadalupe and Fermina Vasquez; brothers, Frank R. Vasquez and Guadalupe Vasquez Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Luis Lopez Jr., Sergio (Anna) Lopez, and Arturo Palomo Jr.; brother, Fr. Hector Vasquez of San Jacinto, CA; sister, Elva Elizondo of Houston, Irma (Roel) Carmona of Houston, Hermelinda (Robert) Basurto, Christina (Robert) Potter, and Herlinda (Abel) Perez; along with many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Visitation and Rosary will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 5:00pm-7:00pm. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday on September 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00am with a committal service at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00pm. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Alexander and the ICU staff at Spohn Shoreline. Services have been entrusted to All Faith Cremation and Funeral Service of Ingleside, TX.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
