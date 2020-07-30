Eduvina Perez Martinez



Corpus Christi - Eduvina Perez Martinez passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 84.



She was was preceded in death by her mother Irene V Perez and her father Cristobal Perez.



Eduvina aka "Duvie"; affectionately know as "Nanny", was born in Kingsville, Texas, and raised in Corpus Christi. She was a proud graduate of Roy Miller High School, Class of 1954. Shortly after graduation Eduvina married Oscar Martinez.



Eduvina worked for Mr. and Mrs. Wolfson for 45 years at Wolfson Furniture Company where she was treated very kindly as apart of the family. She retired when she was 82. Eduvina was a kind, sweet and funny lady. She embodied the essence of elegance. She will be greatly missed.



She is survived by two brothers; four children; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren.



Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Guardian Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 am at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. The interment of ashes will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Memory Gardens Mausoleum









