Sinton - Edward C.Sambrano,75 years old, of Sinton,Texas,was received into heaven on



Saturday,May 30,2020 in Corpus Christi,Texas.Edward passed this world with his wife and two sons and daughters-in-law by his side.He was born on March 10,1945 in Sinton,Texas to Consuelo and Vidal Sambrano,but grew up in Corpus Christi.



Edward attended Ray High School before moving back to Sinton to graduate in 1965.He met his future wife Margaret Ramirez at a dance in Sinton and they eloped.Edward and Margie later married in the Catholic Church on August 6,1965.His daughter Linda was born in 1966 and his son Eddie came in 1972.



He raised his Grandson Christopher whom he later adopted.In 1969,he left to serve his country from September 1,1969-to 1971.He is a proud Vietnam Veteran for the United States Army.He was a specialist with four medals.He received a Bronze Star Vietnam Service medal,Vietnam Campaign medal,combat Infantry Badge,Army Commendation medal with his unit the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles.He was a retired employee from the Texas Department of Transportation after being a hard working employee for 30 years.



He was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Lee Lopez.He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years Margaret Ramirez Sambrano and his sons,Eddie (Joann) Sambrano of Odem,Texas and Christopher (Yvonne) Sambrano of Austin,Texas6 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.He also leaves behind a generous and loving group of neighbors on Candlelite Lane that he loved and appreciated very much.



Viewing will be held on Tuesday,June 2,2020 from 1 PM to 9 PM with a holy rosary being recited at 7 PM at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home,Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesdy,June 3,3020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant.Graveside services and interment will follow at 11AM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc. 120 S.McCall Sinton,Texas 78387 361-364-1311









