Edward "Eddie" Chavez, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Edward "Eddie" Chavez Jr. passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019, at the young age of 75. He was born on November 2, 1943, to Edward Chavez, Sr and Julea Trevino Chavez in Yorktown, Texas. He was raised in Brownsville Texas. He worked as a truck driver for Navajo Trucking for 15 yrs, Alamo Express for 20 yrs, and Merchant Freight Motor Lines for 20 yrs.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Alicia Chavez, and two children, Edward Martin Chavez and Rebecca Ann Chavez. He was one of 8 children.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 yrs, Juanita Yolanda; his children Edward Chavez, III, Yolanda (Herb) Kirkpatrick, Belinda Chavez; his brother Sammy (Dora) Chavez; and his sisters, Toni Chavez, Elvia Chavez, Susie Chavez, Linda Chavez, Daisy Chavez. He was loved and adored by his grandsons, Donald Lee ( Amber) Ricketson Jr, and Kenneth Edward Ricketson; his great granddaughter Leigh Anna Marie Ricketson; granddaughter Veronica Villa; adopted great grandson Kayden Micheal Edward Ricketson; and his godson Joshua Aaron Gonzalez. Son-in-law Donald Lee (Kathy) Ricketson Sr; and a very special lady Sandra Sandoval who is like a daughter to him.
Special Thanks to Del Cielo nurses; Crystal, Clint, Vanessa, Heather, also the home monitor; Lee, Melissa, Connie. Doctors; Dr. Heath, Dr. Dugan, and from WelMed Clinic, Dr Issac Chitrit, and Dr. Couthirst. Special thanks to Davita Dialysis and special family friend Richard Diaz.
He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, and his love for his family. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home in Corpus Christi Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 20, 2019