Edward Daniel Huerta
Edward Daniel Huerta

Concepcion - Edward Daniel Huerta, 51 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence in Concepcion, Texas. He was born in Peterborough, England to his parents, Edwardo F. and Susan Huerta. Ed was a 1987 graduate of D.O.D. School system in England. He attended the University of Texas in Austin, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country during Desert Storm. Upon his discharge, he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Classical Studies at the University of Texas at Arlington, he later received his Master's Degree in Theology at the University of Dallas. In 1997, he joined the Dallas Police Department and graduated in the top of his class. He served in the Dallas Police Department for 18 ½ years and retired as a Sergeant. He enjoyed playing his guitar, building a library at his house and serving in various parish ministries for the Catholic Church. He was a loving and caring father, son, brother, and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Carolyn Huerta.

Ed is survived by his son, Edwardo Francisco (Denisse) Huerta of Arlington, Texas; two daughters, Amanda Marie (David) Gleicher of Irving, Texas; Sarah Gabriela Huerta of San Marcos, Texas; his father, Edwardo F. Huerta Jr. of Concepcion, Texas; a sister, Alison Delaney of Ireland; mother of his children, Linda Macias Huerta of Irving, Texas; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Military Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

Like Garza Funeral Home on Facebook and get notified when live stream begins.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
