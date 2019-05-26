Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Seaside Memorial Park.
Edward Flores Obituary
Edward Flores

Corpus Christi - Edward Dwayne Flores, age 56, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

He is survived by his father Atanacio Flores, his wife of 17 years, Hesmeralda Hernandez, two sons Bryan Sayles (Abigail) and Marcus Sayles along with his pride and joy Carter Malik Sayles his grandson. One brother Johnny Fernandez (Blanch), four sisters, Jeannie Vela (Fred), Sandra Soliz, Dorothy Salazar (Joel) and Denise Elizalde, along with many nieces, nephews, great nephews and grand nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

We would like to give a special thank you to Angel Bright Hospice for the care and compassion that Edward received in his final days.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 26, 2019
