|
|
Edward J. Broll
Corpus Christi, TX - Edward John Broll, 91, passed away peacefully with family on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in Corpus Christi. He was born October 13, 1928, in Yorktown, Texas. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Broll and Rosie Ledwig Broll and his sisters, Sally Broll Walston and Frances Broll Warzecha. Also preceding him were two sons, James Alan Broll, Kenneth Lee Broll, daughter Janice Broll Mims and grandson Dewey Wade Broll. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Rose Ellen Scheffler Broll. Also surviving him are children Kathleen Broll, Ron Broll (Arlene), Jeff Broll, Dennis Broll (Catja), Grace Karrer (Ken), Trisha Cline (Doug), John Broll, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Broll was a devout Catholic, who put his faith in God and love of family above all else. He will always be remembered for his strength of character and for the life example that he set.
The Broll family will receive friends for visitation at Our Lady of Perpetual Church on Friday, March 13, at 7pm. The Holy Rosary begins at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass will be held at OLPH on Saturday, March 14, at 10am. A 2pm burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Yorktown, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020