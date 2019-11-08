Services
Edward Manzano Sr.


1929 - 2019
Edward Manzano Sr. Obituary
Edward Manzano, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Edward Manzano Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 90.

He was born in Corpus Christi on October 17, 1929 as the second son of Mariano Manzano, Sr. and Consuelo (Navarro) Manzano. He has called Corpus Christi home his entire life; attending North Side Jr. High School and Corpus Christi College Academy, where he played on the football team.

Edward was inducted into the U.S. Army on February 20, 1951. He served as a Sergeant in the Korean War until he was honorably discharged on November 20, 1952. During his service he was awarded the following: Combat Infantry Badge, UN Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars.

On April 12, 1953 Edward and Catalina (Katie) Sauceda would join in the sacrament of marriage at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They were married for 45 years until her passing in 1998.

Edward began working for Schwartz Chemical Corporation in 1953 and remained a loyal employee through several acquisitions; until finally retiring from DPC in 1994 after 41 years of service.

Edward was an avid fisherman who found his happiness outdoors. He always looked forward to the annual family camping trips to Garner State Park. He had a great sense of community pride, serving as President of the Westside Pony Colt League in the early 1970's and coached for the inaugural season of the Westside Girls Softball League. Edward was also an Assistant Coach at Corpus Christi Youth Football and served as a board member for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Katie; his parents; and siblings: Mariano Manzano Jr, Lilly Moya, Elma Manzano, Frank (Yo-yo) Manzano.

Edward leaves behind to cherish his memories, children: Edward Manzano (Amy), Sylvia Manzano-Sanchez (Rene Silva), Liz Davila (Rudy), Steven Manzano (Barbara), Norman Manzano (Melissa) and Daughter-In-Law Patricia Manzano; 18 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren and siblings: Francis Manzano and Carlos Manzano.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at The Viera Senior Living and Nurses on Wheels Hospice for their wonderful care and support during this time.

Public Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, November 11 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 12 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Levi W. Holder, Edward Manzano, III, Derrick Manzano, Kevin M. Garza, Joseph Manzano, Gabriel Manzano.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
