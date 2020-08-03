Edward "Ted" McGee



Refugio - Edward "Ted" McGee, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born September 22, 1938, in Sheffield, England, to Edward James and Joan Furniss McGee.



His father was killed during WWII in 1942. In 1944 his mother met and married U.S. Army soldier, Kermit J Hendley (the only father Ted ever really knew). In 1947 Ted came to the United States with his mother and baby sister on the SS Barry. He was raised in Refugio with his sister and two brothers.



He graduated from Refugio High School in 1956, met the love of his life, Brenda Jones, in 1958, and they married in 1960. Ted and Brenda created a loving and fun home in Refugio for their daughter (JoLyne) and son (Wayne) where many special memories were made. Ted lost his beautiful wife and soulmate in 2002 to cancer.



Ted was very close to his extended Jones and Hendley families and reconnected with his McGee family members in England in the '90s.



He loved collecting, with some of his favorite items being the Ford Mustang, Hot Wheels, and Moon and Stars glass. He was a big fan of the Refugio Bobcats. He retired from H B Zachary Company in 2001.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two grandchildren, Taylor Lauren and Ryan Wayne McGee.



Survivors include his daughter, JoLyne (Tony) Strauch; son, Wayne (Kristin) McGee; grandchildren, Justin Edward (Kristal) Strauch, Wheeler Jared (Angela) Strauch; Dr. Madison Elizabeth McGee (William McDonald); and Bryan Edward (Ashley) McGee; great granddaughter, Lauren Alice McDonald McGee; sister, Victoria Elizabeth (Joe) Costello; brothers, Gary Lee (Karin) Hendley, Jerome Wayne Hendley; many much loved cousins, nieces, and nephews; along with the wonderful Jones family and his McGee family in England and Spain.



We would like to thank Nancye Barber, The Dornburg Center of Compassion and the staff at Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi for the loving care given to our father.



Because of the Covid-19 pandemic the family does not want to risk the health of friends and loved ones, so at this time there will not be a public service for our one-of-a-kind Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad "Teddy" also known as The Refugio Spiderman during his CB Radio years. If anyone wishes to honor his memory please donate to the Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Dr, Victoria, TX 77904-3318.



Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 • 361-526-4334.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store