Edward Morris Olivares
Corpus Christi - Edward Morris Olivares, age 62, passed away on June 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Eddie was born on January 31, 1957 to Edward Olivares Jr. and Manuela 'Mela' Olivares. He graduated from Foy H Moody High School in 1975. He was employed by Accurate Meter & Supply in Katy, TX and had recently relocated back to Corpus Christi. Eddie enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, and great music. His family has fond memories of his excellent cooking, his hearty laugh, and his endless pranks. He will be remembered most for his sense of adventure and the way he navigated life freely, on his own terms. Eddie was a loving son, brother, and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Manuela Olivares; and daughter, Brandy Caitlin Olivares.
Edward Morris Olivares is survived by his father, Edward Olivares Jr.; brother, Rene (Donna) Olivares Sr.; two sisters Carmela (Ruben) Lozano; Naomi (Nora) Olivares; four nephews, two nieces, and a large extended family. Eddie was one-of-a-kind and had a sense of humor that will truly be missed.
Visitation will be held from 4pm to 9pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7pm that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Church in Corpus Christi, TX. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
