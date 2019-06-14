|
|
Edward "Eddie" Perez
Gregory - Eddie Perez, 46 years of age, went to be with Our Lord & Savior, June 6, 2019. Eddie was born December 15, 1972, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Gilbert Perez Sr. and Ofelia Cavazos Rivera.
Eddie graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1991. He went on to get a degree in cosmetology and managed Cost Cutters for the last 15 years.
Eddie had a big heart and donated time to help raise money for these non-profit organizations: Loving Caring and Sharing of Corpus Christi, Homicide Survivors of South Texas, Homicide Survivors Support Group, Tree of Angels of Beeville, Rainbow House Shelter Easter Baskets, Valero Children Easter Baskets, Texas Riviera Empire, Lip Glozz, Inc. Entertainment and especially anyone who needed his help.
Survivors include his mother, Ofelia (Jerry) Rivera; brothers, Gilbert Perez Jr., Jerry (Tori) Rivera and Jeremy Rivera; niece, Abby Perez; father, Gilbert (Bea) Perez Sr.; sisters, Christina (Arnold) Padron, Alisha (Mike) Hickey and Cassey (Armando) Posas; brother, Charles Hickey; seven nephews and four nieces.
Funeral services are to be held at Immaculate Conception Church located at 107 Church Street in Gregory, Texas, Saturday, June 15, 2019, with a family and friends gathering at 8:30 a.m., the reciting of the Blessed Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Holy Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow the Holy Mass at the Gregory Cemetery. The family will be ending services with a Celebration of Remembrance of Eddie's life at the Parish Hall with a luncheon.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 14, 2019