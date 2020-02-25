Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
5922 Crosstown Access Rd
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2509 Nogales St
Corpus Christi, TX
Edward Salazar Cano


1966 - 2020
Edward Salazar Cano Obituary
Edward Salazar Cano

Corpus Christi - It is with a heavy heart that the family of Edward "Eddie" S. Cano, 53, announces his passing on February 17, 2020.

The youngest child of Beatrice and Martin M. Cano Jr., Eddie was born in Corpus Christi on May 13, 1966; he was a 1984 graduate of Foy H. Moody High School. He is preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice S. Cano.

Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and the tranquility of nature. Eddie developed a love for playing the guitar and writing music in his 20s and was a founding member of the local band the Wicked Ones. He was especially fond of his rescue cats and caring for those close to him. He was a devoted companion, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Eddie will be lovingly remembered by longtime friend, Robert Sanchez; father, Martin; sisters, Elizabeth and Lucy (Richard) Castillo; brother, Martin "Marty" III; nieces, Morgan (Nick) Montiel and Alexa; nephew, Alejandro Gonzalez; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His family could not be more proud of his fight and journey. He courageously faced cancer and never lost his faith. His family would like to thank all friends and family for their prayers. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses from Christus Spohn Cancer Center and are sincerely grateful to the staff at Christus Hospice and Palliative Care who provided aid and comfort to Eddie in his last days.

A Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, February 28, at Guardian Funeral Home located at 5922 Crosstown Access Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 2509 Nogales St, Corpus Christi, TX 78416. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. In honor of Eddie, donations can be made to The Cattery Cat Shelter.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
