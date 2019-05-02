|
|
Edward Samuel Hicks, Sr
Corpus Christi - Edward Samuel Hicks, Sr. born in Cincinnati, OH on the 29th of April, 1934, the son of A.W. and Leona Hicks, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brothers, Allen Hicks and Marvin Hicks. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Armstrong, by his cherished wife of 61 years, Gloria, daughter Debbie Hicks Layton and her husband Matt; son, Eddie Hicks; and son Charlie Hicks and his wife Susan. Grandchildren include Hannah Hicks Vedros and her husband Nicholas, Edward Hicks Layton and William Charles Layton.
Ed Hicks will be remembered as a self-made man with a deep dedication to his faith and family, a passion for excellence in the automotive business and his tireless efforts to enrich the community where he lived and operated his businesses.
Hicks' automotive career started in Detroit, MI at Patterson Chevrolet in 1959 where he rose from salesman to sales manager until the family moved to Corpus Christi in 1966. Hicks acquired his first dealer license when he opened Ed Hicks Motors on South Staples and specialized in the sale of late model preowned luxury vehicles. He and his wife Gloria took a leap of faith in opening Ed Hicks Datsun (former name of Nissan) in July of 1973, months before the Oil Embargo of 1973 that created higher fuel prices and increased demand for the fuel-efficient Datsuns! The family added the Mercedes-Benz franchise in 1976 and would later add the Infiniti franchise (2011), a second Nissan franchise (2015) and the local Subaru franchise (2018). At the time of his death, Hicks was chairman of the family business holding company represented by over 250 team members.
Hicks credited his success to a strong faith and belief that through a deep commitment to God, all things are possible. His business philosophy was directed by the principles of taking care of his family, his family of employees and his customers and that would create a bond of respect and loyalty to serve as the foundation of sustainable relationships.
Hicks was honored for his achievements as a recipient of the TAMUCC Kirkland Distinguished Visitor in Business Administration Award in 2011. He was proud of his ten-years of service to the State of Texas as a public member of the Texas State Medical Board, extended his love of aviation by serving as the President of the Corpus Christi International Airport Board, celebrated his membership in the King's Men as King Alonso LIX during Buccaneer Days 2012 and proudly supported our local law enforcement as founder and chairman of the Corpus Christi Police Foundation.
Charitable organizations supported by the Hicks family include the Corpus Christi Police Foundation, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, the Texas State Aquarium, the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay, Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Gloria Hicks Elementary School and many others.
The Hicks family wishes to thank Dr. Ray Graf, Dr. Mike Neff (and nurse Jeanette) and Dr. James Willerson and staff; faithful visitors Sue and Gaylord Hoyt; his dedicated caregivers who cared for and loved Mr. Ed every day; Jadon, Missy, Rosemary and Olivia.
A Celebration of Life honoring Ed Hicks is scheduled for 2:00pm on May 23, 2019 at Yorktown Baptist Church. For those desiring, in lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the establishment of an endowed scholarship (TAMUCC Ed Hicks Endowed Scholarship in Business) using the following link: giving.tamucc.edu/edhicks.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 2 to May 5, 2019