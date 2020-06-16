Edward W. Kronke
Edward W. Kronke, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on June 15, 2020. Edward was born on August 7, 1938 in Robstown, Texas to Edgar and Ozella (Rhuel) Kronke. Edward is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Larry Kronke. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Jane Winsauer Kronke; daughter, Shawnee Kunz and husband Bruce; grandchildren, Katherine Kunz Norris and husband Derek, Elizabeth Kunz Ptak and husband Daniel; great-grandchildren, Emma Jane and Arabella Norris; nephews, Clay Kronke and wife Joanna and Daniel Kronke and wife Rachel; sisters-in-law, Carol Ann Burgeson and husband Wallace, Barbara Hamilton and husband Will; numerous other loving family members and many friends. Edward was a Fourth Degree Member of the Seguin Knights of Columbus Council 3412 and was a member of the McQueeney Lions Club. Edward worked for Celanese for 38 years, serving as fire chief while there. Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with The Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek and The Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Interment will follow at Eden Cemetery. There will be limited seating and services will be live streamed in the Parish Hall and or you may view from the comforts of your home at St. James Catholic Church Seguin Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/. All COVID-19 restrictions protocol will be followed. Face coverings will be worn inside. Social distancing protocol outlined by the CDC and the State of Texas will be followed. Serving as pallbearers will be the Seguin Knights of Columbus Chapter 3412. Memorial contributions may be made to, St. James Catholic Church, 510 S Camp St, Seguin, TX 78155. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.