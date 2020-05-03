|
|
Effie Jeanene McMahan McGuire
Corpus Christi - Effie Jeanene McMahan McGuire, 90, left her earthly home on May 1, 2020, to join the heavenly chorus of angels in Heaven. Jeanene was born on November 5, 1929, in Taft, Texas as the only child of James Henry and Pearl Jewell Webb McMahan. Jeanene graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1946. She graduated from the University of Corpus Christi. While there, she met her husband, George Robert (Spike) McGuire, Jr. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 44 years, until his death in 1995.
Jeanene loved the Lord and served Him faithfully at Lexington Baptist Church for over 60 years where she used her God given talent as the church organist/pianist. She sang in the church choir and faithfully served in many other positions within the church. She was employed with CCISD for 27 years at Hamlin Jr. High as a music and English teacher. She especially enjoyed playing the piano for the Veterans celebrations held at Hamlin every year. She was a proud "Hamlin Rebel".
Throughout the years, Jeanene was an avid reader and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She enjoyed going to the many activities and athletic events that her children and grandchildren were involved in, always supporting and cheering them on.
Jeanene is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her 4 children: Kathie (Russell) Whitehead, Melodie (Thomas) Wallace, Rene Chase, and James Robert "Jim Bob" (Scheryl) McGuire; 7 grandchildren: Lina (Bubba) Weikel, Gifford (Melanie) Whitehead, Gina (Cas) Webster, Jeremy (Tracy) Chase, Tasha (Jimmy) Haley, Courtney (Daniel) Lewis, and James McGuire; 12 great grandchildren: Grady, Abigail, Aleah, Ashlynn, CJ, Caroline, Nicole, Deacon, Avery, Trinity, Sydni, and Braylon, and a special family friend Jeanene Boucher.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons.
Our family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Independent and Assisted Living Communities and Nurses on Wheels for their loving care and attention to our mom and for their friendship to our family.
Due to COVID limitations, a Funeral service limited to immediate family only will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park, where extended family and friends may join.
If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Lexington Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, or a in Jeanene's name.
To share words of comfort with the family or view a live stream of the service visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020