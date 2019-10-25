|
Elbert Lee Butler Jr
Georgetown - Elbert Lee Butler Jr peacefully passed away at his home in Georgetown, Texas on Friday, October 11th. Lee was 90 years old and lived an exemplary life.
Lee is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Gretta Schnack Butler; his children and their spouses Chris & Jo Butler of Bend, OR, Denise & Bob LaForce of Georgetown, TX, and Dana & Claude Stephens of Galveston, TX. He will also be missed by his 8 grandchildren: Katie (Butler) Jewart (Thomas); Matthew LaForce; Elbert Lee Butler III (Katie); Christopher LaForce; Marcus Butler (Kelly); Andrew Butler; Kaci (Stephens) Noble (Justin); and Ty Stephens as well as 4 great grandchildren: Kieran LaForce, Sam Jewart, Helen Butler and Beorn Butler. In 2000, he was proceeded in death by his younger son Joe Marcus Butler.
He was the oldest of three children born to Elbert Lee Butler Sr and Rowena (Farmer) Butler who loving called him "Bubba". Lee was born in Brownwood, TX on January 28, 1929. In 1948 on Halloween he married Gretta Lane Schnack, who he had first meet when he was 13 and she was 12, in a small service on a Sunday morning in Salem, OR before he had to return to duty in Alaska with the US Army.
Lee attended Corpus Christi High School and earned his high school diploma in 1947. He attended San Diego State University until the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950. In 1966 he graduated from the United States Army Command & General Staff College; an achievement that was personally significant to him.
He first enlisted in the United States Army in 1947 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. His years of service totaled 29 and he earned the rank of Colonel; Lee retired from the Army on July 11, 1975. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War as well as the Korean War. Over the course of his military service he earned numerous medals including membership in the US Army Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star. He was stationed overseas in Munich, Germany and Okinawa, Japan as well as being stationed state side at the Pentagon and various bases in Texas, California and Virginia.
After his military service, he started his second career as a hospital administrator. He began as Director of Purchasing at the Memphis City Hospital (MCH) in 1978; in 1981 he moved to Corpus Christi, TX to be the Purchasing Director at Memorial Medical Center (MMC) and was later promoted to Vice President of Support Services; he retired from MMC in 1991 as the Acting President.
Over the course of his military service and his civilian career, Lee was known as an exceptional, kind leader who was respected and loved by his troops and staff. He was especially known for his mentoring and received a letter of commendation from the United States Army acknowledging the significant number of soldiers he mentored about their military careers.
Lee had a strong faith and was active in the Methodist church. He was very proud to be a founding member along with Gretta of Asbury United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, TX. They were there when the congregation initially met in school cafeterias, to when ground was broken for the church site that is still located at S. Staples and Yorktown Rd, and it was their church home until they moved in 2003 to Georgetown, TX.
Later in life, Lee demonstrated a talent for writing stories that focused on life's most important moments. His subjects were often his family, especially his grandchildren, childhood memories centered around his adventures in South Texas, his friends and community topics he found important. He was very proud of the moving editorials he wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller Times.
This loving man known for his unconditional love of his wife Gretta, his devotion to his family as Daddy/Father and Grandpa, his strong faith in God, his patriotic service to his country, his servant leadership as a civilian, his kindness as a friend, his captivating writings, his talented baseball/softball abilities both in his youth and adulthood and other special qualities will be remembered at a later date in a joint memorial service honoring him and Gretta.
The family request that if you would like to remember their father to please donate to the in the memory of Elbert Lee Butler Jr.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019