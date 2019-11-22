|
|
Elda Elia Becerra
Corpus Christi - Elda E. Becerra, loving wife, mother, daughter and sister entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 20 at the age of 75 years old.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gilbert Becerra Sr. as well as by her mother, Elia G. Flores, father Manuel Flores and sister, Lesbia "Liz" Lawley.
She is survived by her children, Gilbert Becerra Jr. (Denise) and Kathleen Becerra (George) in addition to grandchildren, Courtney, Tyler and Camila and great-grandson, Grant.
She lived a life devoted to her Catholic faith attending both SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help for many years. She had a tremendous sense of humor and her kind and generous spirit touched everyone she met, her presence will be missed for many years to come. Her many friends and family will take solace in knowing that she loved them and is now at peace and reunited with her loved ones. Her legacy and love will live on through the many lives she touched.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd., on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 5830 Williams Dr., on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019