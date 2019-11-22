Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
5830 Williams Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elda Becerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elda Elia Becerra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elda Elia Becerra Obituary
Elda Elia Becerra

Corpus Christi - Elda E. Becerra, loving wife, mother, daughter and sister entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 20 at the age of 75 years old.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gilbert Becerra Sr. as well as by her mother, Elia G. Flores, father Manuel Flores and sister, Lesbia "Liz" Lawley.

She is survived by her children, Gilbert Becerra Jr. (Denise) and Kathleen Becerra (George) in addition to grandchildren, Courtney, Tyler and Camila and great-grandson, Grant.

She lived a life devoted to her Catholic faith attending both SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help for many years. She had a tremendous sense of humor and her kind and generous spirit touched everyone she met, her presence will be missed for many years to come. Her many friends and family will take solace in knowing that she loved them and is now at peace and reunited with her loved ones. Her legacy and love will live on through the many lives she touched.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd., on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 5830 Williams Dr., on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -