Elda Gutierrez Veliz



Kingsville - Elda Gutierrez Veliz, 83, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on November 19, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1937 in Odem, Texas to Eliseo and Angelita Cavazos Gutierrez. She was a member of the Guadalupanas, the choir and of the Prayer Group at St. Martin Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas. Elda was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; her siblings, Audon Gutierrez, Augustin Gutierrez, Abel Gutierrez, Eliseo Gutierrez, Jr., Maria Vargas, Adela Sembrano and Angelita Macias.



She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Jesus (Liliana) Veliz of California, Hilda (Daniel) Soto of Kyle, Texas, Velma Veliz (Rudy Galvan of Kingsville, Texas, Humberto (Mariana) Veliz and Javier (Linda) Veliz both of Odem, Texas; her siblings, Arnoldo (Lucia) Gutierrez of Odem, Texas, Nena Rodriguez, Alicia Rodriguez both of Odem, Texas and Yolanda Gutierrez of Kansas. She was also loved and adored by his twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Odem, Texas. Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem, Texas.



