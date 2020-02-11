|
Eldah Ruth Ward Fox, better known as, Sis Fox, Grandma Fox, mother, momma and last but not least, my Memaw; was born September 26, 1927, in Gorman Texas, to Elmer and Clara Ward. One of four sisters Imagene (York), Nevadale (Parker), (which both are strolling the golden streets of heaven), along with a brother, Winston Murra Ward, also in heaven, Maxine (Davis)of Abilene Texas
Eldah at the age of 17, even though sitting at the top of her class, chose to leave school and pursue the rest of her life marrying John Jefferson Fox Jr, on January 27, 1944. Over the course of 73 years of marriage, together they had eight children, Sherry Ann Lyle (husband Gary now resides in heaven), Johnnie Ruth Bradshaw (her husband Bill has also gone on to be with the Lord), Donna June Boone (husband Dan also took his stroll through the pearly gates), John Jefferson Fox III (wife Debbie), Thomas Mark Fox (wife Emma), James Paul Edward Fox (wife still to be determined), Joseph Allen Fox (wife Tina), Jesse Dale Fox (wife Cecilia). To say the least, having eight children the fall out was huge, and if we went on to mention names of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren it would take pages. In addition, during those 73 years Eldah and J.J. in 1970 started a construction company J.J.Fox Construction, as well as in September 1974 together being led by God they started Altar of Prayer Church in Corpus Christi Texas with a congregation consisting of 11 people. Which led to the salvation of many, healing of hundreds, and miracles abound. On February the 7th, Eldah received her crown in glory, met I'm sure at heavens gates by my PEPAW and her life partner never to be separated again.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Altar of Prayer Church, followed by a prayer service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Altar of Prayer Church. Interment to follow at Fox Family Cemetery in Beeville, Texas.
2 Timothy 1:12
For the which cause I also suffer these things. Nevertheless, I am not ashamed for I know whom I believed and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I've committed unto him against that day.
