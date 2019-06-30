|
Eleana "Elaine" Rodriguez Asocar
Corpus Christi - Eleana "Elaine" Rodriguez Asocar, age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Eleana was born on July 17, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Francisco Rodriguez and Lydia Pedraza. She is survived by five daughters, Lydia, Rose, Marlena, Judy, Renee; 12 grandchildren, Shirley, Raymond, Sandy, Paul, Carlos, Elaine, Jesse, Genesis, Gary, James, Joe, Jacob; 21 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and her sisters, Alice Rodriguez, Sandra Handy, also survived by nieces and nephews.
Eleana was an OB/GYN nurse for Osteopathic Hospital. She was known as "Mamo", loved to crochet and enjoyed dancing. She was a God loving woman who gave her life to Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Rosendo Rodriguez, 4 grandchildren, Fernando Blanco Jr., Kenneth Alvarado, and Carlos Jose Blanco and Lisa Coffey.
A Gathering will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to be held at 1:00 p.m.
Inurnment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 30, 2019