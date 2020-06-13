Eleazar Gonzalez
Eleazar Gonzalez

Eleazar Gonzalez, 41, passed away June 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Guardian funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A'. Evening service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.

GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME 853-0155.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
JUN
16
Service
07:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
