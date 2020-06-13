Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleazar Gonzalez



Eleazar Gonzalez, 41, passed away June 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Guardian funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A'. Evening service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.



GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME 853-0155.









