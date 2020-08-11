1/1
Elena Perez
1942 - 2020
Elena Perez

Corpus Christi - Elena Perez, age 78, passed away on August 10, 2020. Elena was born on May 24, 1942 to Jesus Alvarado and Julia Mendoza Alvarado. She will always be remembered for being a good mother and wife.

Elena is survived by her husband, Raul, son, Raul Jr., daughters, Elva, Maria and Corina, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Reid Chapel in Seaside Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Reid Chapel in Seaside Memorial Park
AUG
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
