|
|
Eleuterio "Tiaca" Farias Escobar, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Eleuterio "Tiaca" Farias Escobar, Jr., 86, passed away on September 6, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1933 to Eleuterio and Andrea Farias Escobar, Sr. in Ben Bolt, Texas.
Eleuterio graduated from Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School in 1952 where he was voted Most Popular. He joined the US Army and was assigned to Company "B"-199th, Engineer Combat Battalion. He completed training in FT. Leonard Wood, Missouri in July 1953. He served in the Korean War, with the 11th Airborne Div.
He worked as a District Foreman with the Texas Highway Department for 29 years. Tiaca married the love of his life March 31, 1963. He coached little league baseball, and he coached at CCYFL. He played senior league baseball until he was 80 years old. After retirement, he devoted his time to being the best husband, father and grandpa ever, and traveled with his beloved wife and cared for her until her death.
He proudly spent his days helping his three sons and grandson run Esco's Auto Repair Shop. He proudly attended any and every school event and sporting event for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as he was their biggest fan. He was "Grandpa" to many who loved him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Corina C. Escobar; parents, Andrea F. and Eleuterio Escobar Sr.; siblings, sisters, Alicia Escobar, Odelia E. Jimenez, Angie E. Adame, and Mary E. Flores; brothers, Roque, Ricardo, Ramiro, Eligio and Rojerio Escobar; sisters-in-law, Beatrice and Jesusa Escobar; brothers-in-law, Nick Jimenez and Joe Flores; granddaughter. Aleena Escobar; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family left behind to cherish his memories are his children, Cindy (Lupe) Benavidez, Eleuterio "Buddy" (Dina) Escobar III, Chemo Escobar, Alonzo (Cyndi) Escobar and Analisa Escobar; grandchildren, Angela (Rudy) Garza, Jr. Moralez, Crystal (Jason) Young, Christina E. (Tom) Dalm, Brandon (June) Rodriguez, Eleuterio (Nina) Escobar IV, River Escobar, Austin and Wyatt Skrobarczyk, Lillian Escobar, Alonzo (Candace) Escobar and Andrea (Matt) Casas, Ariana Escobar (Joe Deleon), Hilari, Alyssa and Dillon Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Rudy, Marcus, and Isabella Garza, Aaron Gomez, Niyonna and Alanna Moralez, Ian and Evelyn Young, Malynah Kelsey, Avery and Cecilia Dalm, Kasumi and Katana Rodriguez, Alonzo III, Ace and Abbott Escobar, Alyanna, Ava, Madeline, Matthew and AnnMarie Casas, Noah, Atticus and Archer Deleon; also the surviving siblings, Rafael Escobar of Ben Bolt, TX, Andrea E. Hinojosa of Odem, TX, Paula E. Lopez of Rockport, TX.; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, Oscar Hinojosa, Jesse R. Adame and sisters-in-law, Elida (Lita). Juanita and Connie Escobar. His beloved dog, Precious Escobar.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be; Alonzo Escobar, Chemo Escobar, Eleuterio "Buddy" Escobar III, Jr. Moralez, Alonzo Escobar Jr., Dillon Sanchez, Eleuterio Escobar IV and Brandon Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers will be the grandson and great-grandsons.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm that same evening.
Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church with Interment to follow at the Old Collins Cemetery in Alice, Texas.
Condolences can be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019