Elfriede Brooks
Corpus Christi - Elfriede Brooks, age 82, passed away October 5, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1937 in Gross Weide, West Prussia. Her family migrated to Wilhelmshaven, Germany, when she was eight years old.
They later relocated to Mannheim, Germany, where her family owned a restaurant and she met her husband, Earle, at the age of 17. Earle was stationed in the Army in Mannheim and visited the restaurant regularly to see Elfriede. They married in Heidelberg and were married for 35 years before his passing. Earle and Elfriede traveled from Germany to Kentucky, Maryland, Berlin and California during his Army career.
Her friends and family will remember her best for her strength, compassion and her feisty character. She loved to cook, do needlepoint, gardening and camping. She was a member of the Corpus Christi Athletic Club for some time, where she enjoyed swimming.
Elfriede lived the final two years of her life as a resident of Solstice Senior Living in Corpus Christi, where she enjoyed many wonderful friendships.
Elfriede is preceded in death by her husband Earle and youngest son, Eddie.
She is survived by her son Earle, Jr., (Brenda) Brooks of Corpus Christi, daughter Liz, (Gordon) Johnson, of Coarsegold, CA, and daughter Evelyn, (Scot) DeSantis of Pflugerville, TX. Also, her grandsons Michael, Ryan, Nicolas, Jeremy and Tyler and seven great grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019