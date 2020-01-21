|
Elia Garza Montemayor
Corpus Christi - Elia Garza Montemayor passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX.
She was born on July 29, 1927 in Charco, TX. She was a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Montemayor; parents, Jose S. Garza and Eulogia S. Garza; a son, Hector Montemayor and his wife, Linda J. Montemayor; a son-in-law, Eugene E. Cantu; and her eleven siblings.
She is survived by three sons, Salvador (Mary) Montemayor, Jr. of Three Rivers, TX; Jose D. (Gloria) Montemayor of Magnolia, TX; Mario E. (Annette) Montemayor of New Braunfels, TX; two daughters, Ethelina G. Cantu of Tomball, TX and Hilda A. Montemayor of Corpus Christi, TX; Sister-in-law, Aurora M. (Noe) Diaz of Austin, TX.; nine grandchildren, Marco A. Montemayor, Hector Montemayor Jr., Steven R. Montemayor, Michael A. Cantu, Christopher J. Cantu, Anna M. Reyes, Victoria A. Maples, J. Daniel Montemayor II, and M. Richard Montemayor; seven great-grandchildren, and an eighth on the way.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5pm-9pm in the Seaside Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7pm that same evening. A mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1008 Austin St. in Portland, TX. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor of serving as pallbearers will be Marco A. Montemayor, Michael A. Cantu, J. Daniel Montemayor II, M. Richard Montemayor, Christopher J. Cantu and Hector Montemayor, Jr.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020