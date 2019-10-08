|
|
Elias Cedillo
Robstown - Elias Cedillo, 78, was called home on October 05, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1941 in Laredo, Texas to Alberto and Julia Carrizales Cedillo. He was a member of El Redentor United Methodist Church and lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria Alicia Cedillo; his son, Antonio Leal; daughter, Maria Esther Cedillo; two brothers, Daniel Cedillo and Roberto Cedillo; one sister, Amalia Cedillo.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his children, Johnny Cedillo, Samuel Cedillo, Beatrice (Rene) Rendon, David (Isabel) Cedillo, Estella (Joe) Vasquez, Elizabeth Cedillo and Viviana Cedillo; two brothers, Ramiro Cedillo and Noe Cedillo; one sister, Emma Suchil. He was also loved and adored by his twenty grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 09, 2019 beginning at 10am at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Funeral Service to be conducted at 1pm that same day at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 8, 2019